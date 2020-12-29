O’Gorman’s Moore is a leader on and off the floor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the oldest of five girls, Isabelle “Izzy” Moore is used to running point at home. “We have our own little basketball team at the house. It’s fun, it’s chaotic, but I like it!” Moore says.

And she inherited a love for the game, and competitive fire, from her father Keith, the 14th leading scorer in Northern State history. “When I was growing up everybody would come up to me and be like ‘oh you’re Keith Moore’s daughter!’ and then they told me how good he was at basketball. So it just made me want to play like him and follow in his footsteps. I’m better (than him)! I don’t like to give him the credit. I mean, he helped me, but he has enough glory!” Izzy says.

Making Izzy a natural fit for the O’Gorman girl’s basketball team. “She’s a kid that’s great in transition, shoots the perimeter shot really well. She can put it on the floor and get to the basket so the versatility that she brings to our team, her ability to defend, the energy and enthusiasm she brings,” O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud says. “I guess I take pride in just working hard every possession. So that’s what I try to have every time I come in, never taking a break,” Moore says.

As a senior Moore is taking on even more responsiblity after the graduation of leading scorer and current Creighton Blue Jay Emma Ronsiek. “She played a lot as a freshman and has just really grown and really progressed. When the game is on the line, when we need big baskets, you know, we’re running stuff through here,” Kolsrud says. “Not that I’m bossy on the court but I definitely take charge and get people where they need to be. Being an older sister has definitely led me and helped me with that,” Moore says.

And Izzy has shown that she isn’t afraid of breaking new ground.

After all she’ll be playing her college ball at Augustana. “He likes my decision but I’m sure a little part of him was torn apart when I decided to go there!” Izzy says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

