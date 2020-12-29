Advertisement

Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph was taken later, and does not depict the vehicle at the time of the crash.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota Attorney General’s car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago. A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state’s attorney who is assisting in the case, says that she does not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an unusual item of debris, but the results may indicate where Ravnsborg’s car was.

