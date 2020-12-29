Advertisement

Rapid City police identify man killed in Christmas Eve shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Rapid City man killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve has been identified.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Vernall Marshall. Rapid City Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says no arrests have been made.

Police responded to the shooting at about 11 p.m. Thursday and found Marshall lying on a street with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police said Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Rapid City Journal reports Marshall is the 12th victim of a homicide in Rapid City this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

