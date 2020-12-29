Advertisement

Search continues for missing Day County woman

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s blizzard.

Amy Dougherty was last seen Wednesday, after blizzard conditions were sweeping through the area. Dougherty was driving from Bristol in her 2002 black Chevy Trailblazer, but never made it to her destination.

The Day County Sheriff’s office and the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol have been conducting ground and air searches for Dougherty. Air searches have been concentrating on areas that could be obstructed due to snow.

In a phone interview with Dakota News Now, Col. John N. Seten of the Civil Air Patrol said the need for aerial searches was recognized by the Sheriff’s office, helping cover more area due in part to how bad the weather was Wednesday.

“There’s just so many unknowns, you know. We know the way Amy normally would’ve got to work. But with the conditions the way they were up there that day, it would’ve been easy to miss a corner. There’s a lot of water in that area.” Seten said.

The low visibility and snow made driving conditions poor. Seten said the Civil Air Patrol will continue to help search as long as needed from the Sheriff’s office.

“It’s a lot of area to cover. And a lot of it’s, you know, it’s possible it could’ve been off of the main road. And, you just can’t see that unless you’re in the air.” Seten said.

Anyone with information relevant to the search is encouraged to contact the Day County Sheriff’s office at 605-940-3208.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Returned to play nine days after hunting accident on 12-21-20
Damon Wilkinson & De Smet Counting Blessings After Recovering From Hunting Accident
Police lights
34-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Crews prepare for another winter storm in Sioux Falls
Crews prepare for another winter storm in Sioux Falls
Great Bear Ski Valley begins season
The drive is a competition between Sioux Falls Police and Firefighters to see who can get the...
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicks off in Sioux Falls
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast