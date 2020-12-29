Search continues for missing Day County woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s blizzard.

Amy Dougherty was last seen Wednesday, after blizzard conditions were sweeping through the area. Dougherty was driving from Bristol in her 2002 black Chevy Trailblazer, but never made it to her destination.

The Day County Sheriff’s office and the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol have been conducting ground and air searches for Dougherty. Air searches have been concentrating on areas that could be obstructed due to snow.

In a phone interview with Dakota News Now, Col. John N. Seten of the Civil Air Patrol said the need for aerial searches was recognized by the Sheriff’s office, helping cover more area due in part to how bad the weather was Wednesday.

“There’s just so many unknowns, you know. We know the way Amy normally would’ve got to work. But with the conditions the way they were up there that day, it would’ve been easy to miss a corner. There’s a lot of water in that area.” Seten said.

The low visibility and snow made driving conditions poor. Seten said the Civil Air Patrol will continue to help search as long as needed from the Sheriff’s office.

“It’s a lot of area to cover. And a lot of it’s, you know, it’s possible it could’ve been off of the main road. And, you just can’t see that unless you’re in the air.” Seten said.

Anyone with information relevant to the search is encouraged to contact the Day County Sheriff’s office at 605-940-3208.

