Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say an armed man robbed a Sioux Falls casino overnight and fled with cash.

Officers were dispatched to a casino near E. Rice Street and North Highland Avenue at around 12:45 am.

Police say a man described as 6 feet tall white man wearing a navy and blue jacket with a plaid print and a hood entered the building with a handgun. The suspect grabbed an employee by the arm and moved them out of the way of the cash drawer and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say there were four to five patrons in the casino at the time.

Police are also asking for any additional surveillance from anyone in the area.

