Snow Gradually Coming to an End

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the northeastern portions of the Dakota News Now viewing area including northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota through tonight. The snowfall will gradually taper off through this evening and will be done by midnight. Travel issues will be a main concern through tonight and even issues will stick around during the morning commute.

Snowfall totals will range between 4 and 6 inches for areas along and south of I-90. Some isolated totals of 6 to 8 inches of snowfall will be possible as well. Further north you go, the amounts will begin to taper off and be more around 2 to 4 inches. Regardless, all of us will have a fresh snow pack and you’ll need some extra time getting to and from your destinations.

We’ll begin to see the clouds clearing from west to east through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler, but nothing too dramatic. Highs will be in the lower to mid 20′s with morning lows falling to the single digits during Thursday through Saturday morning. That’s around normal for this time of the year! Expect a quiet and more mild weekend with highs rising into the mid to upper 20′s on Saturday and even some mid 30′s in western South Dakota. Sunday will be warmer with all of us at least getting to the 30′s.

Our next chance of snow will come our way next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.