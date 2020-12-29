Snow Spreading Across the Region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of the Dakota News Now viewing area and will last through the day. Expect the snowfall to spread across the region this morning from the southwest and move east. Most of us will be dealing with snowfall during the morning commute on Tuesday.

Snowfall rates as high as an inch an hour will be possible. The heaviest snow will fall between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM and then the snow will gradually taper off throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. When all is said and done, much of the area will receive 4 to 6 inches of new snowfall. Some isolated totals of 6 to 8 inches of snow will be possible. The wind won’t be as much of a concern with this storm system unlike the last one, so widespread blowing and drifting snow won’t be anticipated.

Clouds will begin to clear through the day Wednesday leading to some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs to end 2020 will be in the lower 20s and then we’ll begin to warm up a little bit more heading into this upcoming weekend. Quiet weather will stick around through the week and for New Year’s. Mild air returns for the weekend with highs back in the 30s and even some 40s in western South Dakota. Next week looks to begin quiet as well with a chance of snow next Wednesday.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

