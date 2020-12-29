Advertisement

South Dakota lawmaker says she’ll stay away from Capitol

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota lawmaker says she will be participating in the upcoming legislative session remotely until she receives a vaccine for COVID-19.

Rep. Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, informed legislative leadership she will stay away from the Capitol building during the upcoming legislative session out of concern for her health, the Argus Leader reports.

The 64-year-old lawmaker says she will not attend meetings in-person until she receives two doses of a vaccine. The Legislature is set to convene in Pierre on Jan. 12 for a two-month session.

Rules and protocols for the session have not been set.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
Sioux Falls snow alert map.
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert
"We’ll be moving more into like what’s called the 1-B and 1-C phase, so that will include...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about coronavirus vaccinations
South Dakota reports continued decrease in active cases, 501 new cases Tuesday