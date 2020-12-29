Advertisement

South Dakota reports continued decrease in active cases, 501 new cases Tuesday

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 98,158, 90,974 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state continue to see a downward trend. The state reported 5,738 active cases.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly from Sunday and Monday to 303. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10.5% of staffed hospital beds and 25.3% of ICU beds.

Overall, 5,605 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

15,830 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks
File image
Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine...
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine
Cannabis flower at an Alaskan dispensary.
Arguments filed in suit against legal pot in South Dakota