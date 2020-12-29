South Dakota reports continued decrease in active cases, 501 new cases Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 98,158, 90,974 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state continue to see a downward trend. The state reported 5,738 active cases.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly from Sunday and Monday to 303. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10.5% of staffed hospital beds and 25.3% of ICU beds.

Overall, 5,605 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

15,830 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.