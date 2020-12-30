511 keeps driver up-to-date on South Dakota road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is helping keep South Dakotans safe during winter weather.

Earlier in December, they revealed a new and improved 511 website and app, making it easier to see road conditions from anywhere.

511 gives those traveling through South Dakota real time updates on road conditions, using plows statewide to give up-to-date information.

“We have about 550 plows scattered throughout the state and all of those are assigned to certain roadway segments. Every plow does have their own route, we do have drivers on that route who are reporting that information back,” said Mitchell Region Engineer for SDDOT Travis Dressen.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation recently updated their 511 website and app, which will give updates three times a day during winter weather.

“Without even leaving the house you have an idea of what visibility may be like out on the road,” Dressen added.

The app is also voice activated for hands-free use behind the wheel.

Another helpful part includes images from cameras along the interstate and highways, showing up-to-date road conditions. All of this, to help keep South Dakotans safe.

“Traveler safety is our number one priority out there and with upgrading the system also came along upgrading the apps too. Now all of these apps automatically configure to the mobile device sizes,” said Dressen.

This upgrade even helps Dakota News Now’s First Alert Weather team give real time information to viewers.

“I think utilizing these color coding’s have really helped us in terms of broadcasting because it’s just a visual thing. People can see this image and be like ‘Okay this is where it’s good, this is where it’s bad,’” said First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney.

Even local law enforcement emphasizes the importance of knowing the conditions before getting behind the wheel.

“They’ve never had better access than they do today to updated weather information, road conditions and they need to be aware of those. Use 511 if you need to,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

To see this resource you can go to SD511.org.

