8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Saturday, January 2nd, 24 restaurants will battle it out to see who has the best burger in the 8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The event is presented by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and runs through the end of January. Winners will be announced the first week in February.

All participating restaurants will have carryout or delivery options to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. A list of all the restaurants and their burgers can be found on the Downtown Sioux Falls Website.

The contest has no official judges. The burgers will be judged by you. All you have to do is go to any of the participating restaurants eat the burger and then give it a grade using the DTSF digital passport.

The burgers will be graded in 5 categories: patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

The contest will also involve several prizes but not for the restaurants. You can enter a weekly gift card drawing by posting a picture of one of the participating burgers onto Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #Burgerbattle21.

