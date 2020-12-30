Advertisement

8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday

8th annual Burger Battle
8th annual Burger Battle(Cordell Wright)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Saturday, January 2nd, 24 restaurants will battle it out to see who has the best burger in the 8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

The event is presented by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and runs through the end of January. Winners will be announced the first week in February.

All participating restaurants will have carryout or delivery options to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. A list of all the restaurants and their burgers can be found on the Downtown Sioux Falls Website.

The contest has no official judges. The burgers will be judged by you. All you have to do is go to any of the participating restaurants eat the burger and then give it a grade using the DTSF digital passport.

The burgers will be graded in 5 categories: patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

The contest will also involve several prizes but not for the restaurants. You can enter a weekly gift card drawing by posting a picture of one of the participating burgers onto Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #Burgerbattle21.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
File image
Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Man sentence to time served for stealing from tribal college
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday