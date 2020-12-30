Advertisement

Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say 17-year-old Devon Moses Montileaux is in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sioux Falls teen earlier this month.

Montileaux is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue, police say.

On December 9, police say Shulue was killed during an attempted drug rip. Police say 16-year-old Ali Khalifa Ahmed and 17-year-old Sembel Sale was with Shulue for a marijuana deal. Shulue and Sale entered a car with Montileaux and another person to sell marijuana but attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

Police say an argument broke out leading to Shulue being shot. Investigators believe the round that struck Shulue came from a firearm in Montileaux’s possession at the time.

While Ahmed and Sale did not fire the bullet that killed Shulue, Lt. Terrance Matia said they are still being charged with murder because they were involved in the crime that resulted in his death.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Sembel Sale on Dec. 23 for his role in the shooting death of...
Sioux Falls Police arrested Sembel Sale on Dec. 23 for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue.(Dakota News Now)

Sale was arrested in Sioux Falls on Dec. 23, he is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and attempted robbery.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Ali Khalifa Ahmed on Dec. 26 for his role in the shooting death of...
Sioux Falls Police arrested Ali Khalifa Ahmed on Dec. 26 for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue.(Dakota News Now)

Ahmed was arrested in Sioux Falls on Dec. 26 on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and first-degree robbery charges.

Montileaux was located in Pierre by the U.S. Marshals Service and Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody.

Sioux Falls Police say there is an additional person of interest in the investigation but did not share any other details.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow
File image
Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

8th annual Burger Battle
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
Man sentence to time served for stealing from tribal college
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday
8th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle kicks off Saturday