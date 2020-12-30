Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say 17-year-old Devon Moses Montileaux is in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sioux Falls teen earlier this month.

Montileaux is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue, police say.

On December 9, police say Shulue was killed during an attempted drug rip. Police say 16-year-old Ali Khalifa Ahmed and 17-year-old Sembel Sale was with Shulue for a marijuana deal. Shulue and Sale entered a car with Montileaux and another person to sell marijuana but attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

Police say an argument broke out leading to Shulue being shot. Investigators believe the round that struck Shulue came from a firearm in Montileaux’s possession at the time.

While Ahmed and Sale did not fire the bullet that killed Shulue, Lt. Terrance Matia said they are still being charged with murder because they were involved in the crime that resulted in his death.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Sembel Sale on Dec. 23 for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue. (Dakota News Now)

Sale was arrested in Sioux Falls on Dec. 23, he is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and attempted robbery.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Ali Khalifa Ahmed on Dec. 26 for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue. (Dakota News Now)

Ahmed was arrested in Sioux Falls on Dec. 26 on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and first-degree robbery charges.

Montileaux was located in Pierre by the U.S. Marshals Service and Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force and was taken into custody.

Sioux Falls Police say there is an additional person of interest in the investigation but did not share any other details.

