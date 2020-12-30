Another Cool Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be in and out of cloud cover for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the low 20s in the southeast where we had more snow, to the mid to upper 20s out in central South Dakota. The wind won’t be too bad today, but we could see gusts near 30 early on across parts of the region.

It will be a cold one overnight. We’ll drop into the low single digits, especially where we have more snow on the ground. For the last day of 2020, it doesn’t look too bad. We’ll get up into the mid to upper 20s with low 30s possible out west. And we should start off the new year on a good note -- highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s with plenty of sunshine!

Over the weekend, we’ll be in the 20s for most of us Saturday with 30s out west. We’ll warm up for Sunday with most of us getting up into the low to mid 30s. Out west, we’ll be pushing the 40s. In fact, we’ll probably see some 40s out west early next week, but most of us will bein the 30s. We’re keeping an eye on a slight chance of some light snow next Wednesday. Other than that, it looks like we should stay dry.

