Advertisement

Brandon Valley upsets defending champs from O’Gorman with huge 4th quarter rally

Lynx knock off champs with 23-5 run in final quarter
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights girls basketball team hasn’t lost in a long time. They went unbeaten through last year and had started with a perfect record so far this season. So had the home team today. The Brandon Valley Lynx also came into the game undefeated, but fell behind by 15 after one quarter 22-7. And it was was still 14 at the half and 8 after 3 quarters as Izzy Moore scored 20 and Hannah Ronsiek 15. But the Lynx took command in the final stanza, out-scoring the Knights 23-5 and roaring back for a 63-53 win. Hilary Behrens led the way with 26 points for Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman

Latest News

Selland says that last win for the Jacks was huge as they take a 15 day break
Myah Selland, who is Player of the Week again says the win over Northern Iowa was big for her team
An unselfish attitude has led to great success for USD says Hannah Sjerven
Sjerven says big reason for Coyotes success is that they are very unselfish
Dakota State women are winning big with local talent
Dakota State women’s basketball team is having fun winning again
Brandon Valley one of four teams that went unbeaten at Floyd Farrand Invite Tuesday
Farrand Invite features dual matches as BV, Tea, Milbank and Harrisburg go unbeaten