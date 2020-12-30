Brandon Valley upsets defending champs from O’Gorman with huge 4th quarter rally

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights girls basketball team hasn’t lost in a long time. They went unbeaten through last year and had started with a perfect record so far this season. So had the home team today. The Brandon Valley Lynx also came into the game undefeated, but fell behind by 15 after one quarter 22-7. And it was was still 14 at the half and 8 after 3 quarters as Izzy Moore scored 20 and Hannah Ronsiek 15. But the Lynx took command in the final stanza, out-scoring the Knights 23-5 and roaring back for a 63-53 win. Hilary Behrens led the way with 26 points for Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.