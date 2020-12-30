Dakota State women’s basketball team is having fun winning again

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women are off to a terrific start this season and are now 9-3 for the year. That’s a pretty impressive record when you just think back to where they were at a year ago...let alone when David Moe took over 4 years ago when they were an automatic win for whoever they played.

Not anymore. This Trojans team has already beat a pair of national ranked teams this year and it has given them the kind of confidence that leads to even more success. And winning is fun. These girls are glad they made the choice to play in Madison, especially those who are from the area. It’s rewarding to be part of such a dramatic turnaround.

Jessi Giles of Madison says, ”It’s been going really good. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve kind of struggled in the past but it’s been a nice change to win games. Before we kind of came in as the underdog, but now I feel like going into some of these games the other opponents fear us and that’s really nice.”

Morgan Koepsell of Canova says, ”I just hope that we can keep moving forward and keep working together as a team and hopefully we get to where we want to be.”

The Trojans are back on the floor Wednesday night when they host Briar Cliff. They have won 7 of their last 8 games to get that record to 9-3. And it was midway through the season last year that they ripped off 10 straight wins to really get things going in the right direction. Now they will settle for nothing less than an appearance in the national tournament.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.