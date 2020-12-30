Farrand Invite features dual matches as BV, Tea, Milbank and Harrisburg go unbeaten

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The teams normally wrestle for a team title at the Floyd Farrand Invitational with the best wrestlers in the area competing. But because of COVID 19 it was limited to dual matches in pods and 3 teams went unbeaten in their matches. Brandon Valley, Tea Area, Milbank and Harrisburg emerged with perfect records. See highlights of the Brandon Valley 60-19 win over Roosevelt and Brookings beating Lennox 63-17.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.