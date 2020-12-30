Advertisement

Gradual Warm Up on the Way

Drying Out Across the Area
By Tyler Roney
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the snowfall we saw on Tuesday, we’ll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds through these next couple of days. One thing we’ll be tracking will be some patchy fog developing across the area overnight and into Thursday morning along with Thursday night and into Friday morning.

High temperatures will gradually warm up throughout these next few days. Where there was less snowfall it will be much warmer. Western South Dakota will get back into the upper 30′s into the lower 40′s. Highs will be cooler in the eastern part of the region and stick in the mid 20′s. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday which will make traveling in and around New Year’s at least locally easy.

This upcoming weekend will feature another warm up with highs getting into the lower 30′s in the eastern part of the viewing area and even some lower to mid 40′s in western South Dakota. Sunshine will generally stick around with the threat for some patchy fog those mornings thanks to some of the snowfall melting.

Early next week, we’ll begin with mild conditions and then see temperatures dropping through the week. Slight snow chances will be popping back up on Wednesday and next Friday.

