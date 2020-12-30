Iowa virus positivity rate ticks higher, 10 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The spread of the coronavirus may be increasing again in Iowa as the positivity rate ticked higher in recent days.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 35.38% on Dec. 15 to 36.21% on Dec. 29.

The state reported about 1,600 new cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations fell slightly, though the number of people in intensive care was up.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.