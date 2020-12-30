Advertisement

Iowa virus positivity rate ticks higher, 10 more deaths

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The spread of the coronavirus may be increasing again in Iowa as the positivity rate ticked higher in recent days.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 7-day average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 35.38% on Dec. 15 to 36.21% on Dec. 29.

The state reported about 1,600 new cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations fell slightly, though the number of people in intensive care was up.

