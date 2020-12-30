Long-term care residents start to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Long-term care facilities start to receive COVID-19 vaccine(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are making their way into assisted living and long-term care facilities across the state of South Dakota.

“Now we are into group 1b, which is nursing home residents so for the next 2-3 weeks we are going to try to be getting around to all of the nursing homes,” said Dr. David Basel with Avera Health.

On Wednesday, Good Samaritan’s Sioux Falls Village welcomed in Walgreens to administer the vaccine to residents.

“There’s a lot of renewed energy in the building today and more of a sense of hope, and just that sense of there may be a light at the end of this tunnel. It’s still a very long tunnel, but at least we can start to see that glimmer at the end,” said Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village Administrator Alecia O’Neill.

Nearly all of the 130 residents consented to the vaccine, one of them being Patricia Fitzpatrick.

“Very hopeful, very hopeful. It’s like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel finally. We just have to keep our hope,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick lives at the Sioux Falls Village with her mother and says it was an easy decision to get the vaccine in hopes they can reunite with their large family soon.

“If it’s a means to the end of which is us being reunited with our families, being able to hug them in-person then absolutely,” Fitzpatrick added.

Although the first dose today doesn’t end the pandemic or reopen the doors to the Sioux Falls Village, Fitzpatrick recognizes it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is the step we have to take to be able to open the doors to visitors again and be able to have that physical contact with family again,” said Fitzpatrick.

To see the order in which the vaccine will be available here.

