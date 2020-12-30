Advertisement

Man sentence to time served for stealing from tribal college

(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to time served and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to stealing from the Oglala Lakota College.

John Jay Hussman III was sentenced earlier this fall at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to embezzling from a Native American tribal organization.

It’s unclear how many days in jail Hussman served for a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of larceny for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from a Pizza Hut in 2017.

