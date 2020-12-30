Myah Selland, who is Player of the Week again says the win over Northern Iowa was big for her team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women have over 2 weeks between games. Their next game is the conference opener at Frost Arena on January 8th.

That means a big layoff for the hottest player in the league-Myah Selland. She’s been named the Summit League Player of the Week for the 3rd time already this season and she’s really excited to be back healthy and helping her teammates. And getting a bit of revenge in their last game against Northern Iowa was a great way to start their 15-day break. ”Yeah, I think everyone in the locker room can look at that road trip and wish we could have played a little better and things would have gone a little different. So it was kind of fun to have an opportunity to at least get one of those games to play again and see if we could do a lot better and we did tonight so that was kind of satisfying for us,” says Myah.

The Jackrabbits will open their conference schedule at home against Western Illinois where they are 5-0, even with the limited fans. They love the home court advantage at Frost Arena and always seem to play their best basketball on the home floor. Just ask #15 Iowa State and #18 Gonzaga who both lost at Frost. The Jacks also beat a 3rd-ranked team with a win at Missouri State.

