Nevada man identified in Roberts County fatal crash

Nevada man identified in Roberts County fatal crash(Gray Media)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A Henderson, NV man has died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 21, south of Sisseton.

A 2020 Nissan Maxima was southbound on Roberts County Road 34 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch, struck a power pole, and rolled.

Robert Shepherd, 45, was the driver and only occupant. He was not wearing a seat belt and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was eventually transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital where he died on Sunday, Dec. 27.

