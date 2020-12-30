Nevada man identified in Roberts County fatal crash

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A Henderson, NV man has died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 21, south of Sisseton.

A 2020 Nissan Maxima was southbound on Roberts County Road 34 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch, struck a power pole, and rolled.

Robert Shepherd, 45, was the driver and only occupant. He was not wearing a seat belt and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was eventually transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital where he died on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.