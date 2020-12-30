New Year’s Festival encourages visitors to finish 2020 at the Washington Pavilion
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New Year’s Festival provides unique activities for kids and families this weekend at the Washington Pavilion as 2020 comes to a close. Activities begin December 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fun Activities
- Make your own Party Hat
- Firework Painting
- Wishing Wands
- Noon balloon drop
- Expand Your Experience at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with Celebration Slime in the Jack’s Imagination Lab of our Kirby Science Discovery Center and Rainbow Paper in the Raven Children’s Studio of our Visual Arts Center with paid museum admission/free with membership.
- Watch the movie “The Polar Express” in the Wells Fargo CineDome! Get tickets here or at the Box Office.
Special Appearances
- Meet and Greet with Radley Rex
- Come meet the fun characters including 5 princesses.
Delicious Food
- Holiday treats and beverages for purchase
- Members receive free hot chocolate
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.