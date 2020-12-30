Advertisement

Noem campaigns in Georgia Wednesday

Governor Kristi Noem delivers her 2022 fiscal year budget address from the State Capitol in...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers her 2022 fiscal year budget address from the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. The state is at a major surplus due to coronavirus relief dollars from the federal government.
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem is on the campaign trail again, in Georgia.

Gov. Noem visited Valdosta, Georgia to support fellow Republicans David Perdue and kelly Loeffler ahead of their senate runoff elections.

Noem served as a surrogate for the republican party throughout this year’s election making dozens of campaign stops across the country.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also visit Georgia in the coming days in support of democratic candidates Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock.

The state’s senate run-off election is January 5th, though both parties are encouraging Georgians to vote early.

