Officials asking for caution after Edmunds County man dies falling through ice

HOSMER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials in Edmunds County are reminding people to be aware and safe when headed out onto ice, after a deadly accident this past weekend.

The Edmunds County Sheriff’s office states that Eugene Conn, Sr. of Roscoe died Saturday after falling through the ice at Hosmer Slough, about four miles SW of Hosmer. Conn was driving a utility terrain vehicle when it fell through.

Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz said it’s a reminder of the dangers of not only having a vehicle out on the ice, but the risks of any activity out on frozen lakes and sloughs.

“From what we’ve seen, being around the lakes and the bodies of water in our county, they’ve been open for quite a while. And we’ve had some unusually warm days for, you know, November and December.” Holtz said.

And that’s true for most of northeastern South Dakota. In a phone interview, SD Game, Fish & Parks District Conservation Officer Supervisor Tim McCurdy said the warm start to this year’s winter has stunted ice growth.

“This is pretty inconsistent ice we have right now. I mean, especially with the strong winds we had last week during that blizzard. Really kind of opened some areas back up a little bit. So, I mean, some areas of the lakes in Northeastern South Dakota have 12 inches ice. And other areas don’t have any ice at all.” McCurdy said.

Holtz said people need to remember to use the right equipment when out on the ice, and check for it’s thickness often. Holtz also said to air on the side of caution when considering using vehicles on ice.

“We are seeing some areas of those lakes that are, you know, favorable to be on by foot. But again, you just don’t know where those safe patches are in there, you know. It could be two feet away, it could be across the lake.” Holtz said.

In addition to the right equipment and safety precautions, both Holtz and McCurdy said to let someone know when and where you plan to be out on the ice, and when you can expect to return.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.