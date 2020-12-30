Advertisement

Police officers get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Police Officer getting covid vaccine
Police Officer getting covid vaccine(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers today got a special surprise, as they found out they would be able to get the Covid vaccine.

They were not expecting to get the shot today, but thanks to some extra doses Sanford had for first responders, they got them earlier than expected.

“It’s a nice feeling that after many, many months of dealing with this that were moving toward a new normal,” said Lt. Jon Thum of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “We have become accustomed to life with Covid, now start transitioning to hopefully a life where Covid isn’t part of our daily conversation.”

According to the Department of Health, the next group of people who will be eligible to get the vaccine will be teachers, people 65 or older, people with two or more underlying medical conditions, and residents in group homes.

