Sjerven says big reason for Coyotes success is that they are very unselfish

Coyotes anxious to get back on the floor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It will be ten days between games when the South Dakota women take the floor Wednesday night in Vermillion against Midland. And they can’t wait to get back on the floor where a very unselfish attitude has led the great success in recent years. And this year is no exception according to pre-season Summit League Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven. ”It’s the style of basketball that we play and we’re lucky to have talent on our team. It’s not something that’s every going to fall on one person. We do a really good job each and every night and I don’t any of us is concerned about the stat line at the end of the day,” says Hannah.

The Coyotes won 3 straight after the Crossover Classic before losing at Oklahoma... They will host Midland before starting the Summit League schedule this weekend when they play Denver twice in Vermillion.

