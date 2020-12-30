Advertisement

South Dakota reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 562 new cases

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 562 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 98,720, 91,527 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state continue to see a downward trend. The state reported 5,729 active cases.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 293. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10.6% of staffed hospital beds and 25.3% of ICU beds.

Overall, 5,639 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.

18,960 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Wednesday.

The 18 new deaths bring the state death toll to 1,464.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow
File image
Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
(Source: AP)
Iowa virus positivity rate ticks higher, 10 more deaths
Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen