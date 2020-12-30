South Dakota reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 562 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 562 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 98,720, 91,527 of which have recovered. Active cases in the state continue to see a downward trend. The state reported 5,729 active cases.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 293. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10.6% of staffed hospital beds and 25.3% of ICU beds.

Overall, 5,639 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.

18,960 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Wednesday.

The 18 new deaths bring the state death toll to 1,464.

