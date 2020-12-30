Team effort to clean up snow during winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve been on the roads or just looked out the window, you’ve probably seen the snowplows. After a slow start to winter, it’s been a pretty busy week for crews.

It takes a team effort to keep the roads clear and safe for drivers. Some crew members you may see, while others work behind the scenes, but are just as important to the operation.

Plows have been out all day clearing the roads for drivers.

Shandy Dvorak is a Lead Equipment Operator for the city of Sioux Falls.

“This is pretty easy. It’s nice, light, fluffy snow. At least there ain’t a lot of wind in this storm, that last one all that wind was not very much fun,” said Dvorak.

The only big problems he’s run into for this storm are other cars crowding his plow.

“Slow down, leave us a little room,” said Dvorak.

That way he can do his job and everyone stays safe.

While plows are clearing the way, back at the shop mechanics like Dan Brown are working on equipment. He says the main priority is getting the sanders ready, which hold salt that will be placed on the roads to help with melting.

“Really it’s been going pretty smooth here. We don’t have a lot of trucks down right now so we are sitting pretty good right now,” said Brown.

Also throughout the day, the plows may need some maintenance done due to the wear and tear from the snow.

“They mount the plows and then we find a hydraulic leak on the plow. So then we have to get that in and get it taken care of. There’s one right back there that blew a plow hose when it was out on the street,” said Brown.

Brown says this storm will keep him and the other mechanics busy for a while as they work to keep important equipment out on the roads.

Plows will be going through residential areas Tuesday night. So crews ask that folks move their cars.

“So we don’t have to try to zigzag around them and then if they don’t move them you leave that tall windrow around the car anyway. And then they move them and call and want you to come back and replow it to the curb. So it’s just nice just if they could have their car out of the way the first time,” said Dvorak.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.