10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a really busy Wednesday night of basketball. The Hamlin girls beat Tea Area in a battle of ranked teams at the Pentagon Classic and the SFC boys rallied past St. Thomas More. Zach Borg has your final Plays of the Week of 2020 and college basketball highlights from Vermillion, Madison and Orange City.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.