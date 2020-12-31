2021 Starts on a Mild Note

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will begin the new year with some quiet weather and even some snow melting. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s to the east where there is more snowfall on the ground, but further west we’ll get back into the mid to upper 30′s. Because of some of the snow melting and lighter winds, fog will be likely to develop the next few mornings.

This weekend will be filled with more sunshine and mild conditions as highs on Saturday remain pretty comparable to Friday but then we’ll all be at and above the freezing point on Sunday. We’ll even see highs along and west of the Missouri get back into the lower 40′s! Sunshine will continue into next week along with that mild trend which will continue to lead to more snow melting.

We’re only tracking one slight chance for snowfall on Wednesday and even that doesn’t appear to be too impressive looking at the forecast trends. If anything, some minor accumulations will be possible. We’ll have updates of course as we get closer should things begin to show signs of changing.

One thing that will change is cooler air will slowly work its way back into the area by the end of next week, but essentially we’ll just be cooling down to where we should be for this time of the year which means highs back in the 20′s, Morning lows should stay in the lower double digits to the lower teens at least!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.