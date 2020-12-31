Advertisement

2021 Starts on a Mild Note

Fog Likely the Next Few Mornings
By Tyler Roney
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will begin the new year with some quiet weather and even some snow melting. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s to the east where there is more snowfall on the ground, but further west we’ll get back into the mid to upper 30′s. Because of some of the snow melting and lighter winds, fog will be likely to develop the next few mornings.

This weekend will be filled with more sunshine and mild conditions as highs on Saturday remain pretty comparable to Friday but then we’ll all be at and above the freezing point on Sunday. We’ll even see highs along and west of the Missouri get back into the lower 40′s! Sunshine will continue into next week along with that mild trend which will continue to lead to more snow melting.

We’re only tracking one slight chance for snowfall on Wednesday and even that doesn’t appear to be too impressive looking at the forecast trends. If anything, some minor accumulations will be possible. We’ll have updates of course as we get closer should things begin to show signs of changing.

One thing that will change is cooler air will slowly work its way back into the area by the end of next week, but essentially we’ll just be cooling down to where we should be for this time of the year which means highs back in the 20′s, Morning lows should stay in the lower double digits to the lower teens at least!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen
Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Gradual Warm Up on the Way
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Snow Gradually Coming to an End
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast