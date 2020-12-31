SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Myah Selland had 44 points last week to lead the Jacks to a pair of wins and earn Summit Player of the Week honors.

Dell Rapids Saint Mary’s Ella Heinitz nearly outscored De Smet, dropping 20 in the Cardinals 48-34 road victory.

Nine days after being shot in a hunting accident, De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson returned to the court and scored nine points against Dell Rapids Saint Mary.

Garrett Pinoniemi and Sam Rhodes work a two-on-one to perfection to help the Stampede stop Fargo.

Our top play goes to Harrisburg’s Conner Geddes, though we’re pretty sure he didn’t intend for his pass to into the net!

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.