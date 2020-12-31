Dakota State women win 10th game as Koepsell has huge night

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Morgan Koepsell poured in 28 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as the Trojans of Dakota State rallied to beat Briar Cliff 82-76 at the Fieldhouse Wednesday night in Madison. Jessi Giles scored 12 points and had 5 steals, Savannah Walsdorf had 13 points and Lexi Robson 9 assists in the win as David Moe’s team continues to have great success against the GPAC’s best. Briar Cliff is now 9-4 and was receiving votes in the national poll. They started the season with a pair of wins over nationally ranked Concordia and Dordt.

