DWU men rally for 11th straight win at Dakota State 69-61

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It took a 28-8 run for the No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team to overcome its second-half deficit, but DWU swept the season series against Dakota State University, 69-60 Wednesday in Madison, S.D.

It was a 13-7 lead early for the Trojans (2-5) after a layup as they got off to a quick start. However, on the ensuing DWU possession, Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) found Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half.

But the Trojans responded with a 12-0 run to take a 25-10 lead with 11:36 left to play in the opening half. Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) put an end to the run with a layup.

DSU kept its hot shooting going with a 3-pointer with just over six minutes to play to push its lead to 15 points. Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) dished the ball to Oppold who buried a shot from beyond the arc to keep DWU alive.

Trailing 41-26, the Tigers (11-1) finished the final minute of the first frame on a 6-0 run highlighted by a Zorr 3-pointer to close out the first-half scoring and cut the DSU lead to single digits.

DSU again got off to a hot start in the second half, holding a 14-point advantage through three minutes of play. Harden made a basket to once again cut the deficit to single digits, but the Trojans knocked down a 3-pointer to push it back to double-figures on the ensuing possession.

With 12:43 left to play, the Tigers trailed 52-41. However, DWU completed the comeback thanks to the 28-8 run to close out the game. The run began with a Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) basket, followed by an Oppold basket moments later.

A few minutes later, Oppold converted on a shot to tie the game at 52. Zorr gave the Tigers their first lead since the opening minutes thanks to a layup. The Tigers never looked back as they completed the comeback to down the Trojans in non-conference action.

Oppold led the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists as he recorded 17 points, 10 boards and six assists. Larson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Harden chipped in 13 points and four assists.

DWU finished with nine steals and outrebounded the Trojans 38-28. DWU also shot 50% from the field and held DSU to 40.3% shooting.

The Tigers return to conference play as they take on Doane University at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Crete, Neb.

Game recap courtesy DWU Athletics

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.