Getting a Little Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High temperatures will gradually warm up throughout these next few days. Where there was less snowfall it will be much warmer. Western South Dakota will get back into the upper 30s into the lower 40s. Highs will be cooler in the eastern part of the region and stick in the mid 20s. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday which will make traveling in and around New Year’s at least locally easy.

This upcoming weekend will feature another warm up with highs getting into the lower 30s in the eastern part of the viewing area and even some lower to mid 40s in western South Dakota. Sunshine will generally stick around with the threat for some patchy fog those mornings thanks to some of the snowfall melting.

Early next week, we’ll begin with mild conditions and then see temperatures dropping through the week. Slight snow chances will be popping back up on Wednesday and next Friday.

