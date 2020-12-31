Great Bear Ski Valley reopens for winter season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Limited amounts of natural snow caused Great Bear Ski Valley to open later than normal. The first runs were made on their slopes Monday, Dec. 28.

Upon reopening, Great Bear was only offering limited runs on skiing and snowboarding with no tubing. Tubing is a big draw for Great Bear and is scheduled to begin New Year’s Eve at 5:00 pm.

“Last year we had 44,000 visits, of that 19,000 were tubers, so it’s a huge part of our business,” said Dan Grider, General Manager at Great Bear.

Great Bear is celebrating New Year’s Eve by staying opening until midnight ending with a firework show. They will also be offering special rates that will begin at 5:00 pm. You can see more details about these rates as well as sign waivers on the Great Bear Ski Valley Website.

“We’re really moving to online commerce to create less touch points in this era of Covid. We’re really trying to think of the safety of guests and the staff.”

Great Bear implemented coronavirus restrictions including mandatory mask wearing in the lodge as well as in areas where social distancing is not possible outside, such as lines for lifts.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.