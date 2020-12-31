Hamlin girls and SF Christian boys are victorious at Pentagon Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Hamlin girls put on a shooting display Wednesday night at the Pentagon Classic. The Chargers trailed #4 Tea Area 30-28 at the half, but they for 22 points and 10 rebounds from Kamie Wadsworth and 17 points from Kylee Wadsowrth and rallied past the Titans 67-55. Olivia Ritter had 19 for Tea Area.

In the only boys game of the six, SF Christian fell behind St. Thomas More 14-0 and didn’t score until their were 30 seconds left in the quarter. Ryan Wojcik scored 16 of his game-high 19 in the first half for the Cavaliers. But the 2nd-ranked Chargers exploded in the second quarter and actually took the lead to the locker room and went on to win 53-46. Xavier Vanbeek led SFC with 14, Brooks Nelson and Noah Van Donkersgoed each had a dozen.

In the other 4 girls games, Viborg-Hurley edged Deubrook 45-40, Dakota Valley beat Chamberlain 67-47, Hill City beat Dell Rapids 61-37 and Vermillion beat Sioux Valley 60-25.

