Advertisement

Hamlin girls and SF Christian boys are victorious at Pentagon Classic

Chargers both win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Hamlin girls put on a shooting display Wednesday night at the Pentagon Classic. The Chargers trailed #4 Tea Area 30-28 at the half, but they for 22 points and 10 rebounds from Kamie Wadsworth and 17 points from Kylee Wadsowrth and rallied past the Titans 67-55. Olivia Ritter had 19 for Tea Area.

In the only boys game of the six, SF Christian fell behind St. Thomas More 14-0 and didn’t score until their were 30 seconds left in the quarter. Ryan Wojcik scored 16 of his game-high 19 in the first half for the Cavaliers. But the 2nd-ranked Chargers exploded in the second quarter and actually took the lead to the locker room and went on to win 53-46. Xavier Vanbeek led SFC with 14, Brooks Nelson and Noah Van Donkersgoed each had a dozen.

In the other 4 girls games, Viborg-Hurley edged Deubrook 45-40, Dakota Valley beat Chamberlain 67-47, Hill City beat Dell Rapids 61-37 and Vermillion beat Sioux Valley 60-25.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
Sioux Falls police investigating overnight casino robbery
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

USD women win big over Midland in final tune-up before Summit League schedule
Coyotes roll past Midland in final non-conference game
Dakota State women improve to 10-3 behind Koepsell's big night
Dakota State women win 10th game as Koepsell has huge night
18th-ranked DWU men rally past Dakota State for 11th straight win
DWU men rally for 11th straight win at Dakota State 69-61
Hilbrands leads Red Raiders to 98-64 win over Presentation
Northwestern men start fast and win big over Presentation 98-64