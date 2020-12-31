Advertisement

LifeScape’s “Go Baby Go” mobility program adapts to pandemic

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape started a partnership with Dakota State University more than a year ago to help kids with mobility challenges. It’s called the “Go Baby Go” program.

The organizations stopped when the pandemic hit, but those involved figured out they can still help kids with a little assistance from technology.

“It is so cool to see. They’re giggling, they’re laughing, they’re smiling and it’s something we all take for granted, that ability to independently move on our own,” said Nicole Koskovich, the Program Development Manager and a Physical Therapist at LifeScape.

Koskovich has been part of the Go Baby Go program since the beginning, starting a partnership with Dakota State University.

“When we have a child who has limited mobility, they have decreased ability to access their environment to benefit from social, environmental, motor development, and so we’re able to take these ride-on toys give them the opportunity to access it to be in charge of their mobility, to be able to propel the care on their own, to be able to go where they want when they want,” she said.

LifeScape still works with DSU but has expanded a partnership with Southeast Technical Institute as well.

Justin Blessinger is the director of the Adapt Lab at DSU. He’s one of those professors LifeScape works with.

“So that might mean an extra seat belt that helps them stay upright. it might mean a handrail that helps them get in and out or that helps them move around once they’re inside the vehicle,” said Blessinger.

Usually, a family comes in, their child gets fitted in a car, and students help modify the ride on the car all in one day. But because of COVID-19, the process is taking a little longer.

Students are building the car virtually after meeting with a physical therapist over zoom about a child’s specific needs.

“So that’s been the trickiest part is making sure that because the child has not yet sat in the car, we may have some little kinks to work out in the end,” said Koskovich.

Any family can apply for a modified car through the Go Baby Go program on LifeScape’s website.

