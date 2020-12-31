Northwestern men start fast and win big over Presentation 98-64

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Trent Hilbrands scored 25 points to lead the way as Northwestern beat Presentation 98-64 Wednesday night in Orange City. 12 Red Raiders scored as they improved to 10-4. Alex Van Kalsbeek, the freshman from MOC-Floyd Valley had 13 points and 9 rebounds. Isaac Heyer and Craig Sterk each scored 11 points.

Qaiyoom Olanlege had 20 points and Ian Kelly 17 for the Saints who are now 3-10 for the season.

