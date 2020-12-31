Police: Man found in middle of street with fatal gunshot wound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found in the middle of a street with a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Police say the investigation began when they received a report of a person deceased in the middle of the street near West Pine Meadows Place and West Sandalwood Place in west Sioux Falls, just before midnight.

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police say an autopsy conducted Thursday morning revealed the victim died due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Mitchell James Houchins.

Police say surveillance video from the area showed Houchins laid in the street for almost half an hour as drivers passed by. Police say it was only reported to them after someone walking in the area found the body and asked someone else if they wanted to see a dead body.

Police say there is no danger to the public and believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Police say the investigation is in the very early stages and are not releasing any other information at this time.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.