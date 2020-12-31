Sioux Falls man uses pandemic down time to become gyroplane pilot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since early this year, the pandemic has given many people the gift of time to pursue hobbies or interests.

Daniel Todd of Sioux Falls spent his time at home fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

“I’ve always wanted to fly it’s always been my dream and I’ve never quite got around to taking lessons,” said Todd.

“He’s actually been talking about flying ever since I’ve met him. He has a picture of him when he’s 7-years-old wishing at a wishing tree that he could fly,” Todd’s Wife Nicole said.

When the pandemic lightened Todd’s work schedule as a doctor, he began the process of becoming a pilot.

“When COVID hit we were basically off duty for five days a week, and so I said ‘this is my time.’ I started taking lessons over here at Legacy and as I was doing that my brother-in-law said ‘you’ve got to try this gyroplane,” Todd said.

So, Todd went full speed ahead learning how to fly a gyroplane and spent multiple weekends in May and June in Missouri learning the aircraft, and it didn’t take long for him to get one his own.

“On the weekends I sometimes come out three times a day. I’ve been flying just about every day since May, but prior to May I never flew anything, ever,” he added.

Todd and his wife Nicole recently went to Florida to pick out a new gyroplane, which they plan to fly back to South Dakota in January.

The Gyroplane has taken him to Madison, Fargo, and into Minnesota along with enjoying Sioux Falls from a bird’s eye view.

“To me, it makes me a better Christian I think. Mostly because of the beauty and the creation of the Earth and you see everything, and partly because you just might meet your maker any minute,” Todd said.

From what started as a young kid on a wishing tree, to now being above the trees, Todd says he’s grateful for every second in the sky.

“It’s been a blessing for kind of an old, middle-aged guy like me to be able to do something that he’s passionate about,” said Todd.

As far as his future goals, Todd says he’s looking forward to flying over the Badlands and Black hills, as well as possibly doing a cross-country flight at some point.

