Advertisement

Sioux Falls man uses pandemic down time to become gyroplane pilot

Sioux Falls man uses pandemic shutdown to become gyroplane pilot
Sioux Falls man uses pandemic shutdown to become gyroplane pilot(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since early this year, the pandemic has given many people the gift of time to pursue hobbies or interests.

Daniel Todd of Sioux Falls spent his time at home fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

“I’ve always wanted to fly it’s always been my dream and I’ve never quite got around to taking lessons,” said Todd.

“He’s actually been talking about flying ever since I’ve met him. He has a picture of him when he’s 7-years-old wishing at a wishing tree that he could fly,” Todd’s Wife Nicole said.

When the pandemic lightened Todd’s work schedule as a doctor, he began the process of becoming a pilot.

“When COVID hit we were basically off duty for five days a week, and so I said ‘this is my time.’ I started taking lessons over here at Legacy and as I was doing that my brother-in-law said ‘you’ve got to try this gyroplane,” Todd said.

So, Todd went full speed ahead learning how to fly a gyroplane and spent multiple weekends in May and June in Missouri learning the aircraft, and it didn’t take long for him to get one his own.

“On the weekends I sometimes come out three times a day. I’ve been flying just about every day since May, but prior to May I never flew anything, ever,” he added.

Todd and his wife Nicole recently went to Florida to pick out a new gyroplane, which they plan to fly back to South Dakota in January.

The Gyroplane has taken him to Madison, Fargo, and into Minnesota along with enjoying Sioux Falls from a bird’s eye view.

“To me, it makes me a better Christian I think. Mostly because of the beauty and the creation of the Earth and you see everything, and partly because you just might meet your maker any minute,” Todd said.

From what started as a young kid on a wishing tree, to now being above the trees, Todd says he’s grateful for every second in the sky.

“It’s been a blessing for kind of an old, middle-aged guy like me to be able to do something that he’s passionate about,” said Todd.

As far as his future goals, Todd says he’s looking forward to flying over the Badlands and Black hills, as well as possibly doing a cross-country flight at some point.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found in the middle of...
Police: Man found in middle of street with fatal gunshot wound
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer

Latest News

When you’re talking about heart attacks...time is muscle. So, coming in as soon as possible can...
Avera Medical Minute: Cardiologist answers questions about the holidays and heart disease
South Dakota nears 100,000 total COVID-19 cases to close 2020
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found in the middle of...
Police: Man found in middle of street with fatal gunshot wound
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found in the middle of...
Police: Man found in middle of street with fatal gunshot wound