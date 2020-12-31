Someone You Should Know: Bleeding purple

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Luverne man has had a lifelong love of the Minnesota Vikings and the team is recognizing him for it.

Andrew Dooyema bleeds purple.

“He’s always been a fan And I think he’s gotten everybody in our family to be a fan,” said his mom Pam.

The thirty-seven-year-old has a big family. He’s one of nine siblings. Those brothers and sisters sometimes join him for game day in front of the TV in his Luverne home.

“We’re all screaming and it’s kind of woo, woo, woohoo,” said Andrew.

And he’s got family on the Vikings. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff is a cousin.

“He’s doing very well,” said Andrew.

But he says he can’t pick just one favorite Viking player.

“I never really have a favorite player. I just love the spirit of the team,” Andrew said.

He’s gone up with the family to a number of games, where if you’re not rooting for the purple and gold, he’ll let you know.

“Doug took the boys up to a playoff game when they were playing the Eagles. And they were sitting by some Eagles fans. So they would stand up and cheer on the Eagles. And when they stood up, Andrew stood up and cheered against them. And they finally would sit down,” said Pam.

Recently Andrew got an incredible honor. He was named one of the Vikings’ top sixty fans in franchise history.

“Yeah, I was surprised. I did not know I was going to be a top sixty fan,” Andrew said.

“My daughter saw it this summer. And so she nominated Andrew and just a few weeks ago she found that he had been selected,” said Pam.

This is a replica of the brick with Andrew’s name on it that’s forever implanted outside of US Bank Stadium. And there will be more to come.

“He is supposed to be able to go up at some point. They’re going to induct him into the museum up there in the Cities at some point it’s going to be a big deal,” said Pam.

While the recognition is nice, for Andrew, the thing he wants the most for his team, a Super Bowl win.

“For one being in the Super Bowl. I always say if they are ever in the Super Bowl, I would go to a game,” said Andrew.

“He’s deserved to be number one. He’s the only one that sticks through with these Vikings so yeah,” said Pam.

Going thru the ups and downs with a heart of gold.

