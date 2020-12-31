South Dakota driver’s license materials available in Spanish Jan. 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the new year, driver’s license exams will be more accessible in South Dakota. On January 1st, applications, preparation materials, and exams will be available in Spanish for any non-commercial driver’s license or permit.

This change was made thanks to SB 70, which was signed into law in March of 2020. At the time of passage, South Dakota became the 48th state to offer a driver’s license exam test in another language besides English.

Business leaders across the state, including the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, have been pushing for this change.

“It’s a workforce issue and it’s an inclusivity issue. So it helps demonstrate to the rest of the world that South Dakota is open for folks from diverse backgrounds to come and work here,” said Jeff Griffin, CEO, and President of Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Without a license, it can be difficult for folks to get to work.

“They have to ask someone else to take them, sometimes they don’t even know how to take the bus at times, many of them have to walk,” said Alex Ramirez.

Ramirez is an immigrant from Mexico.

“Spanish is my first language and actually I am one of those people who didn’t pass the exam a long, long time ago,” said Ramirez.

He says while many native Spanish speakers can communicate in English at work, reading or studying in a second language can be more difficult.

“We’re good people like everyone else. We belong to this community, but sometimes we just need a little help. You know, when this finally came true with the license examination I was just so excited and proud of this community,” said Ramirez.

Employers like Parker Transfer & Storage in Sioux Falls are also looking forward to this change. They require a driver’s license to get hired, which has cost them quite a few potential employees.

“We’re such an on-demand business and turning away that amount of work gets a little bit sad sometimes,” said Tom Murphy, Operations Manager for Parker Transfer & Storage.

“If this is a way that I can get more employees into my business and then I don’t have to turn away as much work, I mean it seems like a win-win for everybody.”

While the materials and exams are available in Spanish, the law still requires the driving skills test to be done in English.

