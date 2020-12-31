South Dakota nears 100,000 total COVID-19 cases to close 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New COVID-19 cases in South Dakota brings the state closer and closer to 100,000 total cases as 2020 comes to a close.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 445 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday. The new cases bring the state total to 99,194, 91,980 of which have recovered. 5,696 of those cases are currently active.

Current hospitalizations remain near the 300 mark at 297. Overall, 5,672 South Dakotans have been hospitalized in the pandemic.

24 more South Dakotans have died bringing the state death toll to 1,488.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 21,144 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Thursday.

