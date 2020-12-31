Advertisement

Unemployment claims down in South Dakota’s latest jobs report

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both first-time and continued unemployment benefit claims declined in South Dakota, according to the Department of Labor’s latest jobs report.

The report, issued Thursday, says initial claims fell by 168 to 602 for the week ending in Dec. 26. While still above the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, it is lower than the several thousand weekly claims made in the early months of the pandemic.

The latest number of continued state claims is 3,609 for the week ending Dec. 19, a decrease of 617 from the prior week’s total of 4,226. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.4 million on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Alleged shooter arrested in fatal shooting of Sioux Falls teen
Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Courtesy Dakota Radio Group
Pierre Regional Airport requests direct Chicago flight
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season
Great Bear Ski Valley Reopening for winter season