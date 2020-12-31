Advertisement

Updated maps help add direction to Aberdeen and Brown County

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is distributing an updated version of it’s Aberdeen and Brown County maps, highlighting local attractions and businesses.

The updated maps are available at no cost and can be picked up at the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, and many businesses in Aberdeen and Brown County. Paid for with advertisements from local businesses, Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing & Collaboration Lisa Anderson said the new maps reflect additions to the area from the last time the maps were printed in 2018.

“Our businesses here are as helpful as possible to their customers. And it’s just added layer of being able to help them find what they want to find once they’re here in town.” Anderson said.

Anderson says the maps are intended to serve as a tool to not only visitors, but current residents and those looking to move to the area.

“Whether they’re a visitor, or they’re a new resident. Whatever their case may be. We try to make the map as detailed as possible, so that it’s easy for them to, you know, get to where they’re going without a whole lot of hassle.”

It’s part of a push to attract visitors, and at the same time give information to people looking to relocate to the area; part of the ongoing The Right Move campaign.

“It’s mainly meant for relocation. But it’s one place they can go to find out, in one kind of just quick glance, many different things about Aberdeen.” Anderson said.

Anderson said the maps and the website are meant to go together as guides to the area, providing are more local experience.

“There’s videos about what to do. There’s statistics and some kind of overview of the city. There’s links to different websites that are helpful.”

