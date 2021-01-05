Dakota News Now 9 p.m. newscast moving to FOX Jan. 18
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some big changes are coming to our prime-time newscast.
The Dakota News Now 9 p.m. newscast is moving to FOX Sioux Falls beginning Monday, Jan. 18. In addition, the newscast is being extended to a full hour.
Dakota News Now began broadcasting the 9 p.m. newscast on The CW back in April. It remains the only prime-time newscast in the market.
The following weekday lineup changes will begin Jan. 18 on Fox Sioux Falls
5-6 p.m.: Two and a Half Men
6-7 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory
7-9 p.m.: FOX Network Programming
9-10 p.m.: Dakota News Now
Late-Night Laughs
10-11 p.m.: Last Man Standing
11-Midnight: Modern Family
Midnight-1 a.m.: Mike and Molly
1 a.m.-3 a.m.: The Simpsons
3-3:30 a.m.: Comics Unleashed
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.