Dakota News Now 9 p.m. newscast moving to FOX Jan. 18

Dakota News Now logo
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some big changes are coming to our prime-time newscast.

The Dakota News Now 9 p.m. newscast is moving to FOX Sioux Falls beginning Monday, Jan. 18. In addition, the newscast is being extended to a full hour.

Dakota News Now began broadcasting the 9 p.m. newscast on The CW back in April. It remains the only prime-time newscast in the market.

The following weekday lineup changes will begin Jan. 18 on Fox Sioux Falls

5-6 p.m.: Two and a Half Men

6-7 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory

7-9 p.m.: FOX Network Programming

9-10 p.m.: Dakota News Now

Late-Night Laughs

10-11 p.m.: Last Man Standing

11-Midnight: Modern Family

Midnight-1 a.m.: Mike and Molly

1 a.m.-3 a.m.: The Simpsons

3-3:30 a.m.: Comics Unleashed

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

