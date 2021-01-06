Lincoln Co. authorities asking for information on armed robbery near Beresford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help with information on an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a report of an armed person who had just committed a robbery outside of Beresford at 1:03 am.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothes and a camouflage bandana over his face. Authorities say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities are asking any with information to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651 or call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Beresford Police Department, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery.

