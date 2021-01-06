Advertisement

Noem, Johnson denounce violent protests at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson are speaking out against violent protests happening in Washington D.C. as supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Noem said that while we are entitled to protest peacefully, violence is not a part of that.

“What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop,” said Noem, who was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters during the election.

Rep. Johnson also tweeted after he, along with the rest of Congress, was forced to leave the chambers, saying “This needs to stop.”

Dakota News Now has confirmed that both Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds made it out of Senate chambers safely.

Trump supporters forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s victory of Trump in the presidential election. Follow the latest developments on the protests here.

