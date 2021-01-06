Noem, Johnson denounce violent protests at U.S. Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson are speaking out against violent protests happening in Washington D.C. as supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Noem said that while we are entitled to protest peacefully, violence is not a part of that.

“What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop,” said Noem, who was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters during the election.

We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 6, 2021

Rep. Johnson also tweeted after he, along with the rest of Congress, was forced to leave the chambers, saying “This needs to stop.”

Too many have sown the seeds of anger and division. This is its tragic harvest. This needs to stop. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 6, 2021

Dakota News Now has confirmed that both Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds made it out of Senate chambers safely.

Trump supporters forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s victory of Trump in the presidential election. Follow the latest developments on the protests here.

