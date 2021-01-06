Sioux Falls Police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Sioux Falls Police say the pictured suspect assaulted a gas station clerk near 12th Street and Sycamore Avenue on December 28. They say he robbed a casino on Rice Street with a gun.

Authorities ask if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

